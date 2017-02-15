BRIEF-UNISERVE SAYS APPOINTMENT OF NICHOLAS JEFFERY AS NEW CEO

BRIEF-Glass Lewis supports election of Mark Ravich to Rockwell Medical board
* Glass Lewis supports election of Mark H. Ravich to Rockwell Medical Inc board
Feb 15 Uniserve Communications Corp :
* UNISERVE ANNOUNCES NEW CEO
* APPOINTMENT OF NICHOLAS JEFFERY AS NEW CEO EFFECTIVE MARCH 1ST, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glass Lewis supports election of Mark H. Ravich to Rockwell Medical Inc board
* TMX Group Ltd - develops blockchain-based prototype to power a new service offering from Natural Gas Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock