BRIEF-UNISERVE SAYS APPOINTMENT OF NICHOLAS JEFFERY AS NEW CEO

Feb 15 Uniserve Communications Corp :

* UNISERVE ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

* APPOINTMENT OF NICHOLAS JEFFERY AS NEW CEO EFFECTIVE MARCH 1ST, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
