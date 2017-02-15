版本:
BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.07

Feb 15 Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Lattice Semiconductor reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q4 revenue $118.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lattice Semiconductor Corp says gross margin on a GAAP basis was 53.7% for Q4 of 2016, as compared to Q3 of 2016 gross margin of 59.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
