BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Lattice Semiconductor Corp
* Lattice Semiconductor reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue $118.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp says gross margin on a GAAP basis was 53.7% for Q4 of 2016, as compared to Q3 of 2016 gross margin of 59.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017