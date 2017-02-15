BRIEF-Blackhawk Q4 earnings per share $0.43

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc
* Blackhawk announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q4 revenue rose 3 percent to $780.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $368 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 operating revenues $2,148 million to $2,312 million
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted operating revenues $1,028 to $1,141 million
* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps $1.56 to $1.70
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $1.56 to $1.70
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017