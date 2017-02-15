版本:
2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Blackhawk Q4 earnings per share $0.43

Feb 15 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

* Blackhawk announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 revenue rose 3 percent to $780.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $368 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 operating revenues $2,148 million to $2,312 million

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted operating revenues $1,028 to $1,141 million

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps $1.56 to $1.70

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $1.56 to $1.70

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
