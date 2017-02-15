版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Atkore International Group announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock

Feb 15 Atkore International Group Inc

* Announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock

* Says secondary public offering of 8 million shares of common stock by selling stockholder CD&R Allied Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
