BRIEF-FDA grants PMA approval for Hologic's Aptima hepatitis C Quant DX Assay

Feb 15 Hologic Inc

* FDA grants PMA approval for Hologic's Aptima hepatitis C Quant DX Assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
