2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Socket Mobile reports Q1 EPS $0.09

Feb 15 Socket Mobile Inc

* Socket Mobile reports 2016 full year revenue up 13 pct; profitable fourth quarter and year

* Q4 revenue rose 1 percent to $5.43 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
