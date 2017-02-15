版本:
BRIEF-CommerceHub posts Q4 earnings per share $0.13

Feb 15 CommerceHub Inc

* CommerceHub announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue $32.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total customer count at December 31, 2016 was 10,094, up from 9,562 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
