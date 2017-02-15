BRIEF-CommerceHub posts Q4 earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
Feb 15 CommerceHub Inc
* CommerceHub announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $32.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total customer count at December 31, 2016 was 10,094, up from 9,562 at December 31, 2015
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017