BRIEF-Netapp Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Netapp Inc :
* Netapp reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.52
* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.39 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79 to $0.84
* Sees Q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.365 billion to $1.515 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017