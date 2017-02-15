版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Netapp Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82

Feb 16 Netapp Inc :

* Netapp reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.39 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79 to $0.84

* Sees Q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.365 billion to $1.515 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐