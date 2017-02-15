版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners qtrly net income $17.9 mln vs $6.8 mln

Feb 16 Martin Midstream Partners Lp :

* Martin midstream partners reports 2016 fourth quarter financial results and hondo, texas asphalt terminal acquisition

* Q4 revenue $236.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $219 million

* Martin Midstream Partners Lp - deal for $27.4 million

* Martin Midstream Partners Lp - partnership expects to spend $8.6 million to complete construction of terminal

* Martin Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly net income $17.9 million versus $6.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐