BRIEF-Omnicell reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.37

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Omnicell Inc
* Omnicell reports results for fiscal year and fourth quarter 2016
* Omnicell Inc says total bookings for year ended December 31, 2016 were $541 million compared to total bookings for year ended December 31, 2015 of $392 million
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $150 million to $155 million
* Omnicell Inc sees in 2017 reduction of workforce by approximately 100 positions, and closure of company's Tennessee office
* Omnicell Inc sees for Q1 of 2017 Omnicell expects Q1 of 2017 non-GAAP earnings to be between $0.00 and $0.04 per share.
* Omnicell Inc says for year 2017, Omnicell expects product bookings to be between $570 million and $590 million
* Omnicell Inc - for year 2017 expects non-GAAP revenue to be between $740 million and $760 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $762.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017