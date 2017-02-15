版本:
BRIEF-Nexj Systems reports Q4 revenue of $9.6 million

Feb 15 Nexj Systems Inc

* Nexj Systems reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results

* Nexj Systems Inc says $9.6 million of revenue for Q4 represents 21 pct growth over same period in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
