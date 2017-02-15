版本:
BRIEF-Stericycle Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.00

Feb 16 Stericycle Inc

* Stericycle, Inc. Reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 2016

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $906.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $903.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.00

* Qtrly organic revenues grew 4.4 pct, or 5.2 pct when adjusted for manufacturing and industrial services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
