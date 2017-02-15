BRIEF-Stericycle Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.00

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Stericycle Inc
* Stericycle, Inc. Reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 2016
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $906.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $903.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.00
* Qtrly organic revenues grew 4.4 pct, or 5.2 pct when adjusted for manufacturing and industrial services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017