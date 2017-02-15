BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners L.P. commences public offering

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
Feb 15 Martin Midstream Partners Lp
* Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces commencement of public offering of common units
* Martin Midstream Partners LP - has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2.6 million common units
Martin Midstream Partners LP - intends to use net proceeds to fund portion of purchase price for acquisition of asphalt terminal facility in Hondo,Texas
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017