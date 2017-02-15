版本:
BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners L.P. commences public offering

Feb 15 Martin Midstream Partners Lp

* Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces commencement of public offering of common units

* Martin Midstream Partners LP - has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2.6 million common units

* Martin Midstream Partners LP - intends to use net proceeds to fund portion of purchase price for acquisition of asphalt terminal facility in Hondo,Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
