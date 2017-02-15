版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Anworth reports Q4 net income $0.15/shr

Feb 15 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp

* Anworth reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp qtrly GAAP net income to common stockholders per weighted earnings per share $0.15

* Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp qtrly core earnings per weighted earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐