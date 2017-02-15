版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Time Warner shareholders approve merger with AT&T

Feb 15 Time Warner Inc

* Time Warner shareholders approve merger with AT&T

* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor

* Time Warner Inc - continues to expect AT&T transaction to close before year end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐