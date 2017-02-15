版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics posts Q4 earnings per share $0.54

Feb 15 Anika Therapeutics Inc

* Anika reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 revenue $28.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects total revenue growth to be in mid-teen percentage range for full year of 2017

* Licensing, milestone and contract revenue is expected to be $5 million for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐