BRIEF-Cisco reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.57

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Cisco Systems Inc
* Cisco reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 revenue $11.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.55 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cisco sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $11.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 revenue down 2 pct to 0 pct year over year
* Cisco - increases quarterly cash dividend 12 pct to $0.29
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.44 to $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017