BRIEF-Cisco reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.57

Feb 15 Cisco Systems Inc

* Cisco reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue $11.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.55 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cisco sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $11.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 revenue down 2 pct to 0 pct year over year

* Cisco - increases quarterly cash dividend 12 pct to $0.29

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.44 to $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
