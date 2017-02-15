BRIEF-Denny's Corp posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Dennys Corp
* Denny's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly domestic system-wide same-store sales increased 0.5 pct
* Sees 2017 same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants between 0 pct and 2 pct
* Sees 2017 total operating revenue between $523 and $532 million including franchise and licensing revenue between $140 and $142 million
* Sees 2017 company restaurant margin between 17.5 pct and 18 pct and franchise restaurant margin between 71 pct and 71.5 pct
* Sees 2017 cash capital expenditures between $22 million and $24 million
* Sees 2017 free cash flow between $58 million and $60 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $101 million and $103 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $528.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017