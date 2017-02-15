版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Denny's Corp posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Feb 15 Dennys Corp

* Denny's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly domestic system-wide same-store sales increased 0.5 pct

* Sees 2017 same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants between 0 pct and 2 pct

* Sees 2017 total operating revenue between $523 and $532 million including franchise and licensing revenue between $140 and $142 million

* Sees 2017 company restaurant margin between 17.5 pct and 18 pct and franchise restaurant margin between 71 pct and 71.5 pct

* Sees 2017 cash capital expenditures between $22 million and $24 million

* Sees 2017 free cash flow between $58 million and $60 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $101 million and $103 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $528.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐