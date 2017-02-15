版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-James River Group posts Q4 adj. operating earnings $0.77/shr

Feb 15 James River Group Holdings Ltd

* James River Group Holdings announces fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* James River Group Holdings -to achieve a 12.0 pct or better operating return on average tangible equity and a combined ratio of between 92 pct and 95 pct for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐