BRIEF-James River Group posts Q4 adj. operating earnings $0.77/shr

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
Feb 15 James River Group Holdings Ltd
* James River Group Holdings announces fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share $0.85
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* James River Group Holdings -to achieve a 12.0 pct or better operating return on average tangible equity and a combined ratio of between 92 pct and 95 pct for 2017
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017