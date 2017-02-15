BRIEF-Synopsys posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.94

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Synopsys Inc
* Synopsys posts financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue $652.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $637.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SEES Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 to $0.59
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $665 million to $680 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $638.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017