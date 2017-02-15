版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Synopsys posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.94

Feb 15 Synopsys Inc

* Synopsys posts financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 revenue $652.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $637.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 to $0.59

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $665 million to $680 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $638.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐