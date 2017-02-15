BRIEF-CBS Corp reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.11

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
Feb 15 CBS Corp
* CBS Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.11
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $3.52 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.96 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* CBS Corp qtrly entertainment revenue $2,394 million versus $2,460 million
* CBS -in sept 2016, offered eligible former employees option to make one-time election to receive present value of pension benefits as lump-sum distribution
* CBS Corp says during Q4 of 2016, company recorded a one-time settlement charge of $211 million
* CBS Corp - entertainment advertising revenues decreased in quarter, partly due to lower ratings from broadcast of nfl games in Q4 of 2016
* CBS Corp says company expects to complete CBS radio separation transaction in second half of 2017
* CBS Corp qtrly loss per share $0.26
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017