BRIEF-GoDaddy reports Q4 loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 GoDaddy Inc
* GoDaddy reports strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $485 million to $490 million
* Qtrly total bookings $524.8 million versus $464.0 million
* Says for full year ending December 31, 2017, GoDaddy expects total revenue in range of $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $485.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $485.9 million versus $425.4 million
* FY2017 revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017