版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-GoDaddy reports Q4 loss per share $0.02

Feb 15 GoDaddy Inc

* GoDaddy reports strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $485 million to $490 million

* Qtrly total bookings $524.8 million versus $464.0 million

* Says for full year ending December 31, 2017, GoDaddy expects total revenue in range of $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $485.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $485.9 million versus $425.4 million

* FY2017 revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐