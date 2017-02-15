BRIEF-Cimarex updates 2017 capital plans, gives production and expense guidance

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Cimarex Energy Co
* Cimarex updates 2017 capital plans; gives production and expense guidance
* Announced projected 2017 exploration and development capital of $1.1 - 1.2 billion
* An additional $60 million is earmarked for midstream and other infrastructure for 2017
* For 2017, total company production is projected to average 1.06 - 1.11 billion cubic feet equivalent (BCFE) per day
* Q4 2017 oil production is projected to increase 30-35 percent over Q4 2016 levels
* Q1 2017 output is expected to average 1.01 - 1.05 BCFE per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017