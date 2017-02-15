BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Holdings posts Q4 earnings $0.46/shr

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
Feb 15 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc
* SS&C Technologies reports record revenue, record earnings, and record cash flow for Q4 and FY 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 revenue $400.9 million versus $300.9 million
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Sees Q1 adjusted revenue $402.5 million - $408.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted revenue $1,655.0 million - $1,685.0 million
* Sees Q1 adjusted net income $89.0 million - $92.5 million; sees FY 2017 adjusted net income $392.0 million - $409.0 million
* Q1 revenue view $406.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017