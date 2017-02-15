版本:
2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Holdings posts Q4 earnings $0.46/shr

Feb 15 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

* SS&C Technologies reports record revenue, record earnings, and record cash flow for Q4 and FY 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 revenue $400.9 million versus $300.9 million

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Sees Q1 adjusted revenue $402.5 million - $408.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted revenue $1,655.0 million - $1,685.0 million

* Sees Q1 adjusted net income $89.0 million - $92.5 million; sees FY 2017 adjusted net income $392.0 million - $409.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $406.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
