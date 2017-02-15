BRIEF-QuickLogic reports Q4 loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 QuickLogic Corp
* QuickLogic reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $2.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 million
* QuickLogic Corp - On track to realize goal of greater than 50% year-over-year revenue growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017