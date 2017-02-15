版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-QuickLogic reports Q4 loss per share $0.05

Feb 15 QuickLogic Corp

* QuickLogic reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $2.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 million

* QuickLogic Corp - On track to realize goal of greater than 50% year-over-year revenue growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐