BRIEF-Metanor announces $7 million brokered private placement

Feb 15 Metanor Resources Inc

* Metanor announces $7 million brokered private placement

* Says to sell by way of private placement, up to 100 million units at a price of $0.06 each

* Metanor Resources Inc - Net proceeds from sale of units will be used for mining development and exploration at Barry Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
