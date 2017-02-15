BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q4 sales $6.9 billion

Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $6.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.74 billion

* Kraft Heinz Co - Now expects its multi-year integration program to deliver $1.7 billion in cumulative, pre-tax savings by end of 2017

* Kraft Heinz Co says Q4 Canada net sales were $617 million, down 2.4 percent versus net sales for year-ago period

* Kraft Heinz Co - Multi-year integration program now forecast to result in $2.0 billion of pre-tax costs, up from $1.9 billion previously

* Qtrly organic net sales increased 1.6 percent versus year-ago period

* Kraft Heinz Co says Q4 europe net sales were $600 million, down 13.3 percent versus net sales for year-ago period