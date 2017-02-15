BRIEF-Kraft Heinz Q4 sales $6.9 billion

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co
* Kraft Heinz reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $6.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.74 billion
* Kraft Heinz Co - Now expects its multi-year integration program to deliver $1.7 billion in cumulative, pre-tax savings by end of 2017
* Kraft Heinz Co says Q4 Canada net sales were $617 million, down 2.4 percent versus net sales for year-ago period
* Kraft Heinz Co - Multi-year integration program now forecast to result in $2.0 billion of pre-tax costs, up from $1.9 billion previously
* Qtrly organic net sales increased 1.6 percent versus year-ago period
* Kraft Heinz Co says Q4 europe net sales were $600 million, down 13.3 percent versus net sales for year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017