2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Civista Bancshares announces commencement of offering of common shares

Feb 15 Civista Bancshares Inc

* Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces commencement of offering of common shares

* Civista Bancshares Inc - Commenced an underwritten public offering of approximately $30 million of its common shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
