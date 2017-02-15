版本:
BRIEF-TiVo posts Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Feb 15 TiVo Corp

* TiVo Corporation reports fourth quarter and 2016 full year financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $800 million to $835 million

* Q4 revenue $252.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $227.4 million

* Anticipates it will incur $23 million to $24 million in cash taxes in 2017 based on its 2017 operating expectations

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Increases stock repurchase program authorization to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
