BRIEF-TiVo posts Q4 earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 TiVo Corp
* TiVo Corporation reports fourth quarter and 2016 full year financial results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $800 million to $835 million
* Q4 revenue $252.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $227.4 million
* Anticipates it will incur $23 million to $24 million in cash taxes in 2017 based on its 2017 operating expectations
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Increases stock repurchase program authorization to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017