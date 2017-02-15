BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy Inc posts qtrly earnings per share $0.39

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Cloud Peak Energy Inc
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc announces results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39
* Qtrly revenues $227.9 million versus $260.7 million
* Sees 2017 coal shipments for three mines 55 - 60 million tons
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $80 - $120 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $228.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017