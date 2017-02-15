版本:
BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy Inc posts qtrly earnings per share $0.39

Feb 15 Cloud Peak Energy Inc

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc announces results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

* Qtrly revenues $227.9 million versus $260.7 million

* Sees 2017 coal shipments for three mines 55 - 60 million tons

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $80 - $120 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $228.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
