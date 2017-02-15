BRIEF-Williams Partners reports qtrly earnings per share $0.24

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Williams Partners LP
* Williams Partners reports 2016 financial results
* Williams Partners LP qtrly net income per common unit $0.24
* Williams Partners LP - guidance for 2017 is unchanged.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Williams Partners LP - partnership expects to pay $2.40 per common unit for 2017 and is targeting 5 to 7 percent annual growth over next several years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017