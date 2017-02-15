版本:
BRIEF-Williams Partners reports qtrly earnings per share $0.24

Feb 15 Williams Partners LP

* Williams Partners reports 2016 financial results

* Williams Partners LP qtrly net income per common unit $0.24

* Williams Partners LP - guidance for 2017 is unchanged.

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Williams Partners LP - partnership expects to pay $2.40 per common unit for 2017 and is targeting 5 to 7 percent annual growth over next several years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
