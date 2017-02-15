BRIEF-Equity Commonwealth Q4 FFO per share $0.22

Feb 15 Equity Commonwealth

* Equity Commonwealth reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.23

* Q4 FFO per share $0.22

* Equity Commonwealth says same property portfolio was 91.1% leased as of December 31, 2016, compared to 90.8% as of September 30, 2016, and 91.8% as of December 31, 2015

* Equity Commonwealth says qtrly normalized FFO was $0.23 per share

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: