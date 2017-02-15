版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-JMP Group Q4 operating earnings per share $0.13

Feb 15 JMP Group Inc

* JMP Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $36 million

* Qtrly net interest income was $2.3 million compared to $5.0 million

* Net interest income was $2.3 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to $5.0 million for quarter ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐