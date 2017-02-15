BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Q4 loss per share $1.64

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Molina Healthcare Inc
* Molina Healthcare reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and provides fiscal year 2017 outlook and guidance
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.54
* Q4 loss per share $1.64
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.72
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 guidance of $1.72 net income per diluted share and $2.09 adjusted net income per diluted share
* Molina Healthcare says poor performance of marketplace program was very detrimental to financial performance for both quarter and year ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017