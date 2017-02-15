版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America Inc Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.41

Feb 15 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc

* Healthcare Trust of America Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.41

* Q4 FFO per share $0.42

* Healthcare Trust of America Inc qtrly same-property cash NOI increased $1.9 million, or 2.9%, to $69.7 million

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐