BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America Inc Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.41

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
Feb 15 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc
* Healthcare Trust of America Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.41
* Q4 FFO per share $0.42
* Healthcare Trust of America Inc qtrly same-property cash NOI increased $1.9 million, or 2.9%, to $69.7 million
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017