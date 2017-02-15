BRIEF-CYS Investments Q4 GAAP loss per share $1.23

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 CYS Investments Inc
* CYS Investments Inc announces fourth quarter and year ended 2016 financial results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $1.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CYS Investments Inc says book value per common share on December 31, 2016 was $8.33, compared to $9.79 at September 30, 2016
* CYS Investments Inc says qtrly net interest income $48.4 million versus $52.2 million in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring