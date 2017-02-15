BRIEF-CYS Investments Q4 GAAP loss per share $1.23

Feb 15 CYS Investments Inc

* CYS Investments Inc announces fourth quarter and year ended 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $1.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CYS Investments Inc says book value per common share on December 31, 2016 was $8.33, compared to $9.79 at September 30, 2016

* CYS Investments Inc says qtrly net interest income $48.4 million versus $52.2 million in Q3