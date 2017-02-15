BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February 2017
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 14 February 2017 was $19.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring