BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February

Feb 15 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February 2017

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 14 February 2017 was $19.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
