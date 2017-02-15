版本:
BRIEF-Carriage Services announces Q4 revenue $62.9 million

Feb 15 Carriage Services Inc

* Carriage Services announces record 2016 annual results, increases rolling four quarter outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 revenue $62.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carriage Services Inc sees revenues $263 - $267 million for rolling four quarter period ending December 31, 2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.73 - $1.77

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $261.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
