2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces public offering of 8 mln units

Feb 15 NGL Energy Partners LP

* NGL Energy Partners LP announces public offering of common units

* Says offering 8.00 million common units

* NGL Energy Partners LP says intends to use net proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
