版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces $450 million offering of senior notes

Feb 15 NGL Energy Partners LP

* NGL Energy Partners LP announces $450 million offering of senior notes

* NGL Energy Partners LP says intend to offer $450 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* NGL Energy Partners LP says expects to use net proceeds to reduce borrowings under its senior secured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐