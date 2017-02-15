版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. reports qtrly operating revenue $620.5 mln

Feb 15 Midcoast Energy Partners LP

* Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016

* Qtrly operating revenue $620.5 million vs $528.1 million

* Qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $515.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐