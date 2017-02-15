BRIEF-Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. reports qtrly operating revenue $620.5 mln

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Midcoast Energy Partners LP
* Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
* Qtrly operating revenue $620.5 million vs $528.1 million
* Qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $0.48
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $515.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017