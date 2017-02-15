版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Frank's International appoints Kyle McClure interim CFO

Feb 15 Frank's International Nv

* Says Kyle McClure appointed interim CFO

* Frank's International announces departure of chief financial officer; senior vice president Kyle McClure appointed interim CFO

* Says CFO Jeffrey Bird resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐