BRIEF-Marriott International posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.85/shr

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Marriott International Inc
* Marriott International reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Marriott - North American comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 1.1 percent in 2016 q4
* Marriott says expect to return $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends in 2017
* Marriott - worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 0.8 percent in Q4
* Marriott sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91
* Marriott - for Q1, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis for combined co will increase 1 to 3 percent in North America and worldwide
* Marriott says qtrly total revenues $5,456 million versus. $3,706 million last year
* Marriott sees full year 2017 earnings per share $3.79 to $3.97
* Marriott sees Q1 2017 total fee revenue $740 million to $750 million
* Marriott sees full year 2017 total fee revenue $3,175 million to $3,245 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marriott - in 2017, we anticipate growing our rooms distribution by 6 percent
* Marriott - expect that our worldwide systemwide comparable constant dollar revpar for combined portfolio will increase 1/2 to 2 1/2 percent for 2017
* Q4 revenue view $4.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring