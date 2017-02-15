版本:
2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Ryerson acquires Guy Metals

Feb 15 Ryerson Holding Corp

* Ryerson acquires Guy Metals

* Co acquired Guy Metals Inc, a privately-owned metal service center company located in Hammond, Wisconsin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
