BRIEF-Andersons posts Q4 eanings $0.36 per share

Feb 15 Andersons Inc

* The Andersons Inc reports fourth-quarter and full year results

* Andersons Inc - reported Q4 2016 net income attributable to andersons of $10.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share

* Andersons Inc says has begun to see signs of improvement in fertilizer orders and price stability in early weeks of 2017

* Andersons Inc - qtrly sales and merchandising revenues $1.11 billion versus $1.18 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S