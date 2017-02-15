版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Andersons posts Q4 eanings $0.36 per share

Feb 15 Andersons Inc

* The Andersons Inc reports fourth-quarter and full year results

* Andersons Inc - reported Q4 2016 net income attributable to andersons of $10.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share

* Andersons Inc says has begun to see signs of improvement in fertilizer orders and price stability in early weeks of 2017

* Andersons Inc - qtrly sales and merchandising revenues $1.11 billion versus $1.18 billion

* Andersons Inc - company has begun to see signs of improvement in fertilizer orders and price stability in early weeks of 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐