BRIEF-National Retail Properties appoints Julian Whitehurst to board

Feb 15 National Retail Properties Inc

* Julian Whitehurst appointed to board of directors of National Retail Properties Inc

* National Retail Properties - Whitehurst, currently president and chief operating officer, will also assume role of CEO as of April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
