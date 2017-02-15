BRIEF-Evoke Pharma announces proposed public offering of common stock

Feb 15 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Evoke Pharma announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Evoke Pharma Inc says intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in a "firm commitment" underwritten public offering

* Evoke Pharma - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund clinical development, pre-approval and pre-commercialization activities for Gimoti