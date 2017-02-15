版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial Corp reports Q4 revenue of $22 mln

Feb 15 Gladstone Commercial Corp

* Gladstone Commercial Corporation reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 core FFO per share $0.38

* Gladstone Commercial Corp qtrly revenues $22 million versus $21.65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐