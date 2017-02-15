版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Rush Enterprises Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Feb 15 Rush Enterprises Inc

* Rush Enterprises Inc Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $4.2 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐