BRIEF-Arch Coal announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility

Feb 15 Arch Coal Inc

* Arch Coal, Inc. announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility

* Arch Coal - Seeking to refinance first lien term loan facility with proceeds from a 7-year $250 million first lien term Loan B facility, cash on hand

* Arch Coal- Objectives of refinancing are to reduce co's interest expense, increase its financial flexibility, extend its weighted average debt maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: